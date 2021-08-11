Delhi Government, International Baccalaureate Board sign MoU for DBSE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi Government has signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board for the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education to bring newer heights for education in Delhi.

"Delhi government has signed a deal with International Baccalaureate today, an education board from Singapore. It is an international education board to which some of the best schools across India and the world are affiliated. Children from richer families attend such schools. It has agreements with 5500 schools across the world and it works in 159 countries. It has agreements with governments of the USA, Canada, Spain, South Korea etc," said Delhi Arvind Kejriwal describing the board's international repute and dealings.

Delhi CM said that the schools affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and their students will now get to experience international-level education.

Earlier on March 16 this year, the Delhi government had announced the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

On the functioning of the deal, he said: "We are starting with 30 schools right now. Private schools can get affiliated too. International level experts will come to our schools, they will train the teachers. These experts will also help in deciding and putting together a mode of assessment for children. International experts will visit our schools for inspection, verification and certification purposes too. They will help find the flaws in our schools and in rectifying them."

Delhi CM Kejriwal also highlighted the efforts of his government in changing the level of school education in Delhi.

"Government schools used to be in a bad state. But ever since our government has come into power, we have brought revolutionary changes in school education. We have transformed the infrastructure of the government schools, provided international-level training to our teachers," Arvind Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal also expressed his belief in education as a tool to eradicate poverty.

"There are two systems of education in India, one for poor and one for the rich. Poor children are admitted to government schools while rich children go to private schools. Now even our underprivileged children will get international-level education. This will eradicate their poverty. We have always believed that education can eradicate poverty. This model will also give a new direction to this nation and eradicate poverty on the national level," Chief Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

