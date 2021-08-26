Delhi govt holds interactive sessions with entrepreneurs for students

Under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC), the Delhi government organized 'Live Interaction Sessions' with successful entrepreneurs for the children studying in government schools on Thursday.

For the 19th session of this live interaction series, Arjun Malhotra, co-founder of HCL interacted with the children of government schools in the national capital and shared his experiences regarding entrepreneurship. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in this interaction.

The children asked Malhotra many questions related to the challenges he faced during the launch of HCL and his experiences and journey as an entrepreneur. Sharing his experiences, he said, "Self-motivation and self-confidence are very important to move ahead in life."

He also said, "During the start of HCL, I believed that micro-processors would bring a big change in the computer world, so I left my job and started HCL along with my friends. When you do any work, think about how to save time, how to improve it, when you start doing this, then there will be no such problem for which you do not have a solution. Always try to find smarter people than yourself and listen to their words carefully. Also learn to accept your wrong decisions, these things will help you to be successful in your journey as an entrepreneur."

Giving the mantra of 'Learning Leads Achievement' to the children, the entrepreneur urged them to be always ready to learn and keep learning as it will help them to move forward. He further said that one can be an expert in any one subject, but apart from that, one should always be ready to learn other things. To grow as an entrepreneur, it is necessary to act as an all-rounder.

Sisodia shared that in the coming days, 100 best projects from Seed Money Project under EMC at the Zonal and District level will be displayed which will be appraised by renowned successful entrepreneurs and universities. In this, children included in the top 10 projects will be directly admitted to the BBA course in Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Technological University (DTU).

