Delhi govt honours 122 teachers for contribution in field of education

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Delhi government on Sunday felicitated 122 teachers with the State Teachers' Award for the "incomparable work done" by them in the field of education.

A grand award function was organised by the Delhi government on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday.

The teachers were felicitated in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and Director of Directorate of Education (DoE) Udit Prakash Rai in a grand award function at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Sisodia said that the courses for which our teachers went abroad for training were such courses that these Universities had prepared for us. He also said that Delhi government has decided that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses in the field of education in the world's 100 top-ranked universities and if they are selected, then the Delhi Government will bear the full cost of their programme.

Appreciating the efforts made by the teachers for the betterment of education, Sisodia said, "We are present here exactly one year after the first lockdown in the country. Our education system has been badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic because, after the closure of the schools, no one had any idea how to proceed with the teaching-learning process. But the teachers and principals of our schools showed incredible grit and determination in responding to this situation in the face of difficulties."

Continuing the tradition of the previous years, two special awards were also given to teachers for exemplary work in education based on the supervision of the Deputy Chief Minister during his school visits. These include Bharti Kalra and Sarita Rani Bharadwaj. From this year onwards, two awards have also been given in the name of "Face of DoE". Raj Kumar and Suman Arora were the two teachers who received this award today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor