Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on Salman Khurshid's book

The Delhi High court on Tuesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to Centre and Delhi Government to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of the former Union Minister Salman Khurshid's book--"Sunrise Over Ayodhya" that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

The Court noted that the petitioner has even not made the "author of the book" and "publication house" a party in the petition.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Tuesday showed displeasure with the petitioner after noting that there are no proper impleadments of the parties in the petition copy.

Justice DN Patel said, "These are all chance-taking petitioners. You even not made party to Sr Lawyer Salman Khurshid (Author of the book) and Publication house and praying for the ban."

However, Court granted liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh petition with proper averments, parties, etc.

The petitioner Rakesh through advocate AK Dubey and advocate Pawan alleged that Salman Khurshid has misused his fundamental right of freedom of expression in a very complex manner.

"This is because the freedom of expression is not absolute and carries with it special duties and responsibilities towards the public interest. There ought to be some restrictions according to the rule of law," the plea said.

Plea added that "There are 90 crores Hindus in India, if every person takes suchstatement in a very angry manner then the same can create a great challenge towards the law and order in the society."

The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying inter-alia for an appropriate writ, order or direction, in the nature of mandamus directing the respondents to stop the circulation, sale, purchase and publication of the book namely "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" and published in any form, --either printed or electronic-- as it violates the fundamental right guaranteed under article 19 and 21 of the constitution of India.

Former union minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times."

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released recently. It explores the apex court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute.

( With inputs from ANI )

