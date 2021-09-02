Delhi HC says 'treat as representation' to plea seeking appointment of anaesthetists in Delhi hospital

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Government and others to treat a PIL as representation sought the appointment of anaesthetists at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital under the national capital territory government.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the respondents to treat the petition as representation according to the rules, regulations and governmental policies.

Meanwhile, Advocate Satyakam appearing for respondents informed the court that the appointment process has been already started. The hospital is not returning the patients and for anaesthetists are working and giving their best.

The court while asking the respondents to treat the plea as representation told the petitioner that "your cause is genuine."

Lawyer and activist Amit Sahni filed the petition on Wednesday, for immediate recruitment of anaesthetists at the hospital to "ensure that the poor and financially underprivileged classes are not denied admission or treatment in the hospitals."

"As emerged in the public domain through media reports that emergency ward of the said hospital is not available from 4 pm to 8 am due to the shortage of anaesthetists in the hospital," the petition stated.

"Due to absence of anaesthetists/specialists/doctors, the pregnant women particularly from weaker section of society, are denied admission in the hospital for delivery of their baby. Further, those who need an emergency C-section are also sent back to other hospitals. Pregnant women in extreme labour pain and their relatives are suffering enormously due to the denial of the hospital to provide any kind of medical help after 4 pm in the evening till 8 am in the morning," advocate Sahni submitted in the petition.

The plea noted that the shortage of anaesthetists is not only causing problems to pregnant women who needs a C-section but also to other patients as well who need to get an operation that requires anaesthesia.

"Relatives of patients are calling the Police every day when their kins are refused medical help during an emergency situation. Such patients are asked to shift their frail kins to other hospitals. This very situation is causing huge inconvenience, harassment and helplessness amongst the patients, their relatives and the hospital staff," the plea said.

As per the PIL, the hospital is established and managed by the Delhi government and is a multi-speciality hospital with 200 beds offering free treatment to the people of North East Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor