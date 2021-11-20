Delhi: IYC files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making seditious statements

Indian Youth Congress's legal cell through Advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey and Advocate Ambuj Dixit on Saturday filed a complaint at Parliament Street Police Station against Kangana Ranaut for making seditious statements against the Indian state on Instagram.

The complaint states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

It states that after the said decision to repeal the farm laws was conveyed by Prime Minister to the nation in a televised address, the renowned actress and recent Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut put up Instagram stories calling India a "Jihadist Nation" and openly calling for a dictatorship in India.

Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the republic of India, stated complaint

The IYC further mentioned in the complaint, "While we firmly believe in free speech, but the same cannot go beyond a reasonable limit. While criticism of a government or public functionary may be questioned by any citizen of India, one cannot be allowed to make remarks inciting public mischief and disaffection towards the nation."

Therefore, a complaint was filed for registering an FIR against Kangana Ranaut under Sections 124-A, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, the complaint requested.

Earlier today, actor Kangana Ranaut, who received Padma Shri Award earlier this month, lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'.

While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country.

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today.... But let's not forget one woman.... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes).

"...... No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life.... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye...," she said.

"even after decades of her death... aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh.... Inko vaisa he guru chahiye... (they shiver from her name even today...they need such a guru)," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

