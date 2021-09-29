Delhi LG chairs 25th DDMA meeting to review COVID-19 situation

A meeting of Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday emphasized the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

It was suggested that community engagement and support to this effect should be ensured by way of an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign, particularly in the vernacular languages.

The LG chaired the 25th meeting of DDMA to review the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were among present at the meeting.

The Lt Governor, who made a series of tweets, said the Health Department was advised to ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen etc to tackle any emergent situation.

"After detailed discussion with experts the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasized upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection. It was suggested that community engagement and support to this effect should be ensured by way of an IEC campaign particularly in the vernacular languages," he said.

"The Health Department was advised to ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen etc to tackle any emergent situation and to enhance the pace and coverage of vaccination by way of greater outreach through Mobile Vaccination units & IEC activities with special focus on vulnerable population. As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," he added.

The LG said all the stakeholders were called upon to work in a coordinated manner towards ensuring adequate preparedness for tackling any future challenges.

