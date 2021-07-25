Delhi logs 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The national capital reported 66 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the total cases reported in the city till date mounted to 14,35,910 including 579 active cases.

The cumulative recoveries escalated to 14,10,288 including the new recoveries. However, the death toll touched 25,043. At present, the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 70,758 tests were conducted and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent was observed.

The number of cumulative vaccination beneficiaries reached 96,57,900 including 69,896 who inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on July 26.

As a part of unlock-8, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines also permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor