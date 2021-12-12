Delhi Police arrests two persons for cheating ATM users

Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly cheating hundreds of people of their hard-earned money totalling Rs 50 lakh by gaining access to their ATM pins/cards.

As per information provided by the police, the accused have been identified as Gul Nawaj and Sameer Khan.

The accused used a modus operandi in which two-three youths stood outside ATM booths, especially the ones without security guards. They would notice people who would face difficulties in withdrawing cash. On the pretext of helping them, the accused would memorise/read the ATM PIN of their victims and secretly exchange their ATM cards.

Later, the accused would withdraw money from the accounts of their victims after gaining access to their cards/PINs.

On December 9, three complainants registered a complaint stating that they were robbed using the same modus operandi. All the complainants provided the details of their original ATM cards and those exchanged by the accused. A case was registered and the investigation was taken up by the police.

On December 10, while acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused from Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

155 ATM/Debit cards of different banks, Rs 10,000 worth in cash were recovered from the accused. During the interrogation, they revealed that another accused named Kareem used to provide them with ATM/debit cards for their crimes. After the commission of the crime, they handed over some money to Kareem and further divided their share among themselves.

Further investigation is being taken up and raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of Kareem. Details of all recovered ATM/Debit Cards are being obtained from the banks concerned.

( With inputs from ANI )

