Delhi Police busts ATM theft in Tughlakabad

Delhi Police on Monday uncovered theft at an ATM in Tughlakabad after a caller informed about the same at his premises, Delhi Police said.

The police received a PCR call at 6:30 am with information about the theft at an ATM of the Union Bank of India at his premises. The ATM was found to be operating without any security guard for the last six years.

"Despite repetitive reminders by the beat staff, no guard was installed at the ATM for last 6 years," informed the police official.

The manager of the bank has not given any official statement regarding any such incident.An investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

