Delhi Police busts fake job racket, arrests four

Delhi Police has busted a racket involving four persons which cheated people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Railways.

The police have also recovered mobile phones, forged documents, laptops and fake rubber stamp of the Indian Railways.

The police said that Sunil Kumar and Dayanand were masterminds of the racket and Sukhraj Singh and Amar Kumar were their associates.

The matter came to light when an Ola driver lodged a complaint and alleged that he was cheated by Sukhraj Singh and his associates who made a false promise of providing him the job of ticket collector in the Indian Railways.

He alleged that he was provided with some forged documents such as an attestation form, medical certificate and ID card of the ticket collector.

He said he was given "training for almost two months" at Rajender Nagar Railway Station station in Patna.

Following the complaint, the Delhi police launched technical surveillance and arrested Sukhraj Singh, who, during interrogation, revealed that he forwarded the names of the clients to one Amit in Bihar.

Following the input, a raid was conducted in Patna and the other three accused Dayanand, Sunil and Amar were arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

