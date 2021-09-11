Delhi Police files FIR against 3 DSGMC members, SAD worker for manhandling Gurdwara Election Director

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against three elected members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker for allegedly manhandling Narinder Singh, Director of Gurdwara Election during a meeting on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at IP Estate Police Station, New Delhi, on Friday on the complaint by Narinder Singh.

Speaking about the FIR, Delhi Police said, "We have received a counter-complaint in the matter of manhandling Delhi Gurdwara Election officers."

"The complaint alleges the irregularities in the election of the Gurdwara," the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor