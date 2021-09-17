Delhi police organizes meeting of all intelligence agencies, Anti-Terror Squad heads

An inter-coordination meeting of the heads of all India's intelligence agencies and all state counter-terrorism squads (ATS) has been convened in the capital Delhi on Friday amid the deteriorating situation following the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. The meeting will be attended by ATS chiefs, SOGs and heads of 11 state intelligence agencies. The purpose of the meeting will be to better coordinate the intelligence agencies with the ATS and share intelligence as soon as possible in the near future.

In addition to the ATS, officials from RAW, IB, NIA and officials involved in field operations will also attend the meeting. According to sources, the meeting will discuss the rapidly changing situation after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Apart from this, changes in the terrorist activities in India will also be discussed.

According to sources, the meeting will help in better coordination and advance preparation for other events. For the first time, RAW, IB, Military Intelligence Agency and other agencies have been called to the Delhi Police headquarters. Meanwhile, a few days ago, intelligence agencies received information of an intrusion into the border area. Intelligence agencies had issued an alert that terrorists were plotting to do something big in the country.