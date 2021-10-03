Delhi: Preparations underway for Ramleela at Red Fort

Preparations are underway for organising Ramleela from October 6 to October 16 at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to stage Ramleela under certain conditions. The Ramleela event held at the Red Fort is one of the most prominent Ramleela events in Delhi. However, it did not take place last year due to a pandemic.

Three Ramleelas are organised every year at Red Fort. But this time, only one Ramleela event will be organised.

Arjun Kumar, the General Secretary of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, informedthat the event will be organised keeping COVID protocols and restrictions in mind.

"We will ensure that spectators present at the venue are wearing masks. We will make arrangements for masks and sanitisers via MCD. Awareness posters and hoardings will be put at the venue. In view of DDMA's guidelines of allowing 50 per cent capacity, we are putting 3,000 chairs at a distance of two yards. We are also trying that this event reaches people's households via television," Kumar said.

Kumar said the height of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Megnath reduced by 115 feet.

"Now the height of these three effigies will be 25 feet, 30 feet and 35 feet," he added.

Kumar highlighted the difficulty faced by performers to follow Covid protocols while performing and said it will be tried that the protocols are followed as much as possible while staging the event.

"There will be a full dress rehearsal on October 5. This time around, there will be no fairs, swings and stalls at the venue," Kumar said.

Amid the declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to relax restrictions during the festive season of Durga Puja and Ramleela, informed Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday.

In the order issued by DDMA, it has been said that permission will have to be taken from the District Magistrate (DM) of the area for any program related to the festival.

"After a complete inspection, the DM and DCP of the area will allow the program anywhere. In an event in a closed area, only 50 per cent of the people will be allowed, while in the open area this number cannot exceed 200," stated the DDMA.

( With inputs from ANI )

