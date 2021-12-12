Delhi residents want strict measures by air quality panel against pollution to continue

With the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concerning the closure of industries not running on clean fuels coming to an end on Sunday unless extended further, residents are apprehensive about the air quality getting worse if strict measures to curb pollution do not continue.

CAQM had on December 7 ordered the immediate closure of all industries not running on cleaner fuel in industrial areas despite its availability.

CAQM had said that violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12 and the position will be reviewed for further decision.

The air quality in Delhi was in the 'poor' category on Friday.

A fortnight ago, the air quality was hovering between 'very poor' to 'severe' making the air more unhealthy for everyone. CAQM orders concerning industrial units in NCR running on 'non-clean' fuel came in the wake of concerns over pollution.

Residents said that the closure ordered by CAQM should be extended.

"Pollution level is still very high but my family should not at least breath poisonous air, when the AQI goes to severe and extreme severe categories," said a resident of Delhi's R K Puram.

A resident of Lakshmi Nagar too favoured extending the ban, saying it was giving relief in the fight against pollution. "Things should not go from bad to worse," he said.

To ensure that its orders are implemented properly, CAQM deployed 40 flying squads to identify and shut down the polluting units.

In past one week the squads have managed to identify and close 111 industrial units in Delhi (30), Haryana (23), Uttar Pradesh (43) and Rajasthan (15) respectively.

PNG is seen as a clean option and industries in the NCR have been encouraged to switch to it.

( With inputs from ANI )

