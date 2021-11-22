Delhi Sikh Gurdwara panel chief meets Mumbai Addl CP to discuss legal action against Kangana Ranaut

A delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday met Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Mumbai to discuss legal action against Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa said, "Our delegation met Sandeep P Karnik Ji, additional commissioner of police, West Region, Mumbai to discuss legal action against Kangana Ranaut. She should be arrested for spewing venom against the farmers and Sikh community."

Earlier on Saturday, Sirsa had lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of "hateful" remarks and demanded the withdrawal of Padma Shri given to her.Sirsa had posted a complaint addressed to Delhi police on Twitter, alleging that it had been filed "for her disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting post on Instagram".

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who received Padma Shri Award earlier this month, lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'.While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country. "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor