Delhi: Two injured in firing incident at Kabir Basti area

As many as two people, including an 18-year-old girl, were injured in a firing incident on Wednesday at Delhi's Kabir Basti area.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Brij Kishore (42 years) and his daughter Twinkle. Both the victims were rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital and were reported out of danger.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor