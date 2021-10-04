Delhi zoo gets two tigresses, sloth bears from Maharashtra for conservation breeding

As part of a conservation breeding programme, Delhi zoo welcomed two tigresses and two sloth bears to the National Zoological Park here on Monday from Maharashtra's Nagpur Gorewada Zoo.

They arrived this morning after a two days road trip from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park which was earlier known as the Gorewada Zoo.

Two female tigresses along with a female sloth bear and a male sloth bear arrived in the Delhi zoo today.

Sonali Ghosh, Delhi zoo Director told ANI, "Delhi zoo is participating zoo in conservation breeding of five species including lions and tigers. The bloodline exchange will give a boost to the program."

Origin of both tigresses aged around 4 years belongs from 'man-animal conflict' category and hence captured from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on March 6 and May 31 respectively in 2019 from where they were shifted to the Wildlife Rescue Centre, Gorewada.

The male sloth bear, aged two years and nine months, was rescued from the Nanded district of Maharashtra following certain injuries and shifted to the Wildlife Rescue Centre, Gorewada.

The female sloth bear was found in a cement pipeline and rescued from Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Her age is one year and eight months.

All the animals are in good health condition.

On September 22, Delhi zoo received a male ostrich from Chandigarh's Chhatbir zoo.

In the month of September, a lion and two lionesses were brought from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat, and Delhi in return gave two hippopotamuses to the western state. The zoo has also welcomed a four-horned antelope and a red-eared slider turtle.

( With inputs from ANI )

