Delhi's AQI improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday, however, strong winds can improve the situation marginally, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) improved slightly and stood at 315 today in comparison to 352 on Monday.

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the 'very poor' category.

The share of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 per cent is low and the effective fire count is 909, the SAFAR stated in its bulletin.

The air quality of Delhi is likely to improve to the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days.

"The AQI today indicates 'lower end of very poor' category, a significant improvement from yesterday due to low fire count and strong winds at transport level blowing from northwest direction dispersing pollutants. These winds are likely to continue tomorrow also leading to further improvement of air quality to 'poor' category (if no increase in fire count). Local surface winds are also relatively high today and tomorrow that increases dispersion. So air quality is likely to improve to 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days," it said.

Also, from November 24 onwards local as well as transport-level winds are likely to slow down resulting in slight deterioration of air quality but expected to be within the 'lower end of very poor' category range.

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, also showed a slight improvement.

The AQI of Noida and Gurugram was recorded in the 'Very Poor' category and stood at 349 and 321 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With an aim to curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday has extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in Delhi carrying non-essential items till November 26.

Delhi government has also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday.

The government has also asked the private offices and institutions to let their employees work from home till November 26 to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

( With inputs from ANI )

