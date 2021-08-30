Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag risen to 15

The number of Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag has risen to 15 after a fresh case was reported, said the district health department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, the virus has been confirmed on August 27 by the patient's test report. The patient has no symptoms so far and is being monitored daily by being kept under home isolation. Along with this, RT-PCR tests are being done on people of the village including his family members.

"Information about the traveling history of the infected person is being obtained," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr BK Shukla.

"In Udham Singh Nagar, 3 more cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported, taking its number to 5, out of which one infected person is missing," said Uttarakhand Health dept.

As the cases are rising, the administration and health department have increased checking in the Sirohbagad and Chirbatia border of the district in view of the possibility of a third wave.

The Health Department team has sent samples of 133 people who came in contact with the disease to NCDC Lab in New Delhi. So far, the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus has been found in five people in the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

