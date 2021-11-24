Demand for jurisdiction extension of Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC

Lucknow, Nov 24 Even as the demand for another bench of the Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh continues, the Avadh Bar Association (ABA) of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has passed a resolution demanding expansion of territorial jurisdiction of this bench in view of Jaswant Singh Commission report.

The report recommends linking Bareilly and Moradabad divisions with the Lucknow seat of the high court.

The ABA has also demanded that Kanpur, Basti, Azamgarh and Kanpur divisions be attached with the Lucknow bench due to their proximity with the state capital.

The ABA resolution has come after media reports about Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju saying that the Central government was considering establishment of a bench of the Allahabad High Court at Agra.

ABA president Rakesh Chaudhary said that it has been decided that a delegation would meet local MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Kiran Rijiju to press their demand for expanding the jurisdiction of the Lucknow bench.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor