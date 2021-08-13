Demand of tricolour kites surges in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day

By ANI | Published: August 13, 2021 12:30 PM2021-08-13T12:30:20+5:302021-08-13T12:40:02+5:30

Ahead of India's 75th Independence day celebration, the market in Lucknow has been decked up with a high demand for tricolour kites.

Demand of tricolour kites surges in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day | Demand of tricolour kites surges in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day

Demand of tricolour kites surges in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day

Next

Ahead of India's 75th Independence day celebration, the market in Lucknow has been decked up with a high demand for tricolour kites.

"We have varieties of kites in the market. There is a high demand for tricolour kites. People are making special orders for it," Farosh, a shopkeeper told ANI.

The kite market has been stocked up with different types of kites based on different themes.

A customer, who came to buy kites for Independence Day, said "I have come from Unnao, 80 km away from my place to buy tricolour kites. I am very fond of kites and I am very excited to celebrate this festival with my family."

"Many old areas of Lucknow like Hussainganj and Alambagh still hold tricolour kite competition on Independence Day in which a large number of people participate. Last year, due to COVID-19, the market received very few customers, but this year we are getting a good response," said a shopkeeper.

In the year 1927, when the Indians boycotted the Simon Commission, many people flew tricolour kites as a sign of protest against the British Government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :lucknowUnnaoSimon commissionLucknow kanpurLucknow municipal