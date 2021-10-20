Dengue Fever: Scientists found drug for dengue, soon be tested at 20 centers

Scientists at the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, have developed a drug for dengue. The drug will soon be used in medical colleges.

Dengue is a viral fever that causes excruciating pain to the patient and can even lead to death if the condition becomes severe. Dengue is also called breakbone fever. This is because dengue causes severe pain in the patient's bones. So far there is no cure for dengue. It is treated on the basis of symptoms, but now scientists have found a cure.

According to the information received, clinical trials of dengue drugs will be started soon. The drug will be given to 10,000 dengue patients at 20 centers across the country. At each center, 100 patients will be placed on trial and given the drug. The drug is manufactured by a large pharmaceutical company in Mumbai.

According to scientists, this medicine for dengue is based on plants. It is called 'aqueous extract of cocculus hirsutus (AQCH). It is an antiviral drug and its experiments on rats have been successful. The company has also received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human testing.

Preparations for dengue drug testing are underway in 20 medical colleges across the country. These include Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mangalore, Belgaum, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack, Khurda, Jaipur and Nathwada. These tests will be taken on patients over 18 years of age. The patient will be hospitalized for eight days for testing and given a dose of medication for seven days. The patient will be monitored for 17 days after treatment.