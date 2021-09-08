Devendra Fadnavis appointed BJP in charge for upcoming Goa Assembly elections

The Bhartiya Janata Party has handed over an important responsibility to Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis, who is leading the BJP in the state, will play an important role for the party in the Goa assembly elections. The BJP leadership has appointed Fadnavis in charge of the Goa Assembly. Earlier, Fadnavis has performed well in the Bihar Assembly elections. In the Bihar Assembly elections held in 2020, BJP won more than 70 seats and retained power with the Samyukta Janata Dal. Therefore, many are now looking at what Fadnavis will do in Goa.

Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have been appointed as BJP in charge for the upcoming Assembly elections (2022) in Goa, Manipur, and Punjab respectively.

Goa Assembly elections are taking place next year. Goa got a stable government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. However, after his death, a huge void was created in the Goa BJP. In the 2017 elections, BJP got 13 seats in Goa. They had lost 8 seats. Congress won 17 seats. However, despite winning less seats than the Congress, the BJP formed a government with smaller parties.