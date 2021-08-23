Devotees at Tirupati will get prasadam in biodegradable bags made of corn starch

The offerings received by devotees at the country's richest Shri Kshetra Tirupati Balaji Temple will now be available in biodegradable bags. A biodegradable bag counter has been started for laddu in the temple. The biodegradable bag counter was inaugurated on Sunday by Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) President G Satish Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. Meanwhile, these environmentally friendly biodegradable bags are manufactured by DRDO.



Many researches and experiments have been done in Hyderabad to make DRDO's state-of-the-art biodegradable bags. DRDO's research to make things environmentally friendly is still ongoing.

We have created an environmental supplement bag from corn starch with the aim of reducing the use of single use plastic. This bag spoils automatically after 90 days. Also, it mixes with the environment. Even if the animals eat the bag, no problem arises, the DRDO president said.

The introduction of biodegradable bags is an environmentally friendly option. This product is essential for the survival of the human race. After knowing the reaction of the devotees for a few days, he said that he will start selling it at full capacity. K. S. Jawahar Reddy has said.