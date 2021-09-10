Digvijay Singh, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah are standing with the Taliban, says Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni said on Friday that leaders like Digvijay Singh, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah are standing with the Taliban.

"Digvijay Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti are standing with the Taliban. Do they agree with Taliban's thoughts on women? If no, they should protest against it openly. Mohan Bhagwat did not say that women should only do household chores. Our government has the highest number of women ministers and we are constantly working for their empowerment. It has always been our priority. We are working on providing them with the best education, healthcare and nutrition."

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban have a similar ideology on women.

"Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" he tweeted.

"For these people, everything is about elections. People have neglected them. We have worked really well on our policy with Afghanistan. We have evacuated our people and constantly made it clear to them that we want our people to be safe and they should not use Afghanistan for anti-Indian activities," Teni said on Kapil Sibal's tweet.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that the Centre will try to manipulate the Taliban regime in Afghanistan for its own advantage ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

On Mayawati giving ticket to Bhim Rajbhar, he said, "The work and thoughts of Mayawati and her party revolve around gaining power. Who gave ticket to Mukhtar Ansari? Who gave ticket to his brother who is still an MP? It is worrying if a former Chief Minister does not know about mafia in her state. She is saying all this because our government has taken action against mafia, including Ansari. Members are leaving her party. They have lost the trust of public. She does not know how to re-establish BSP again."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that no mafia or 'bahubali' will get the party ticket while announcing that the party will field its state president Bhim Rajbhar from Mau Assembly constituency in place of Mukhtar Ansari in the state Assembly elections that are due to next year.

On Owaisi's statement on Modi government, he said, "Owaisi's party has no philosophy, no vision or plan for the country. Communal politics works best for him and he uses it."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that the secularism of the country has been weakened after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in the Centre in 2014.

( With inputs from ANI )

