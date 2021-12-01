DJB asked to fix water leak damaging ancient graveyard

New Delhi, Dec 1 Observing the immense water-logging in an ancient graveyard in the capital's Nizamuddin area, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to immediately fix the broken sewage and water pipelines causing damage to the cemetery and adjoining shrine.

Seeing the photographs showing the condition of the water-logged area, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the water agency to take steps to solve the issue immediately, saying the situation will be reviewed in two weeks.

According to the plea filed through Advocate Syed Hasan Isfahani, the petitioner said that the area including the graveyard was submerged by the water over two months ago and caused a miserable situation for those staying in the shrine and pilgrims besides causing damage to the graveyard.

Some electric poles also fell in the water due to the flooding of water, he said.

The plea also said that the ancient burial ground houses more than a hundred graves, including of ancient Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Maqdoom Shah.

The petitioner said that no action was taken even after repeated complaints with the authorities in this regard.

The court will hear again the matter on December 17.

