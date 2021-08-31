DMK MLA Y Prakash's son among 7 killed in car accident in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, at least seven people lost their lives in a car accident in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru on Tuesday. Among the deceased was DMK MLA from Hosur Y Prakash's son Karuna Sagar.

As per police officials, the accident took place at 1.45 am. 7 people were travelling in an Audi Q3 car late at night when the car crashed into a light pole in the Koramangala area.

Six people died on the spot while one of them died on the way to the hospital. Among the seven killed, three were women.

The deceased have been identified as Karuna Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash; Bindu (28), Ishita (21), and Dhanasu (21) from Zolo PG; Ajay Goyal from Kerala; Utsav from Haryana; and Rohit (23) from Hubballi district.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.