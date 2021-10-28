DNA test reveals false story of gangrape, woman sentenced to 10 years jail

Ashoknagar District Court in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced a 45-year-old woman and her accomplice to 10 years in prison for filing a fake gang rape case. At the same time, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on both the accused. The court sentenced the woman on the basis of a DNA test. The woman had lodged a complaint with the police in August 2014, police said. Police had also registered a case against the accused at that time. Police investigated and also questioned those who were charged. The accused had demanded a DNA test from the police. This was allowed by the police.

According to the report, the DNA of the accused did not match with the woman. Police, on the other hand, suspected a man named Gopal. Police conducted DNA tests on Gopal and another man. This test match was with the woman. A case was later registered against the woman and the accused. On Thursday, the court sentenced both the accused to 10 years in prison.