'Doctor at heart!' Modi lauds Bhagwat Karad for saving life of a passenger on a plane

BJP MP Bhagwat Karad was given a place in the Union Cabinet expansion. Bhagwat Karad has been given the post of Minister of State for Finance in Modi's Union Cabinet. Bhagwat Karad, a Union Minister, is a doctor by profession. During a flight journey, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad set aside protocol and saved the life of one person. This action of Karad is being appreciated from all levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised Bhagwat Karad. Bhagwat Karad posted the incident on social media. Indigo Airline also tweeted praising Bhagwat Karad.

Dr. Bhagwat Karad was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai on an Indigo Airlines flight on Monday. At that time, the passenger in the back seat of Karad suddenly fell ill. The crew members on the plane made an announcement and asked for help if there was a doctor on board. Hearing this, Union Minister Dr. Karad immediately went to the passenger and gave him first aid and saved his life. Bhagwat Karad wrote about this incident in his Facebook post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tweeted praising Karad's action.

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed the patient stretched out across a row of seats with the minister watching over. "The patient was sweating profusely and had low BP," Mr Karad told ANI, adding that the passenger felt better after he was administered glucose.

Retweeting a post by IndiGo airlines, lauding the Union Minister for his timely intervention, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad."

IndiGo tweeted, "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring."