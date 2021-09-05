Dogra Front protests alleged draping of 'Pakistani flag' over Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body

Dogra Front activists in Jammu on Sunday protested against the purported draping of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body with the Pakistani flag.

During the protest, the activists' group also protested against the alleged anti-national slogans raised at the funeral of Geelani and urged Kashmir leaders to take appropriate action.

Speaking to ANI, a participant at the protest said: "Why are our leaders silent about the incident. Why our leaders here are not sending the family back to Pakistan?"

After the death of Geelani on September 1, police filed an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistan's national flag over them in Budgam.

Restrictions and internet shutdown were imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the demise of former Geelani. These were later restored.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor