Dr Soumya Swaminathan lauds India for achieving 1 crore jabs

As India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 on Friday until 10 pm, which is the highest vaccination that happened in a single day, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist, World Health Organization (WHO), congratulated the country for vaccinating 50 per cent of the adult population with the first dose.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan tweeted, "India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!"

As 1 crore people were vaccinated in a single day on Friday, Chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora said it is a matter of pride for the Indian health system.

Dr Arora also said that the country hopes to vaccinate 1.25 crore in a single day soon. In order to achieve complete vaccination by the end of this year, the country has to give jabs to 1 crore daily until December 31.

Meanwhile, on achieving a 1-crore mark of vaccination in a single day, PM Narendra Modi said that it is a momentous feat.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Modi tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor