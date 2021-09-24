Dreaded gangster Jitender Maan shot dead inside Delhi court by 2 gunmen

A gangster and two others were killed in a shootout inside a court in Delhi that has left several people injured. The gangster, Jitender Gogi, was allegedly shot dead by a rival gang right inside the court complex at Rohini, north Delhi. Two of the attackers are also believed to be among the dead - they were allegedly shot dead by security personnel. Jitender Gogi, a notorious gangster involved in several criminal cases and jailed at Tihar, was being produced in court when members of the rival "Tillu gang" entered the court, dressed as lawyers, and opened fire. Gogi died instantly, according to witnesses.

The incident took place in Rohini court number 207 when Jitendra was presented before the judge. The sudden exchange of fire led to chaos and panic inside the court as it took place at a time when several sessions were going on and many people were present in the court. Jitender Gogi is a history-sheeter who was arrested in 2016 but managed to flee police custody within three months. He was involved in several criminal cases in Delhi including murders, attempts to murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking, land grabbing etc.Gogi was accompanied by the members of the counter-intelligence team on Friday as a few months ago, Gogi's associate Kuldeep escaped police custody when he was being produced in Karkardooma court. The officials of the counter-intelligence team fired and gunned down the attackers. Jitender Gogi, or Jitender Mann, took to crime after his father's death in 2010. Before that, he had dropped out of school and started property dealing. A 2018 FIR against Jitender Gogi says he was arrested the first time in 2011 after shooting at two men during the elections at a Delhi University college.

