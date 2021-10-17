DRI seizes cocaine worth over Rs 5.5 crore, 2 Nigerian women arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized around 530 grams of cocaine and arrested two Nigerian women who arrived at Cochin International Airport from Lagos through Doha in Qatar Airways.

"DRI seizes more than 530 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 5.5 crore in the international market," informed a DRI official.

Both the Nigerian ladies were later produced before the court and remanded for 14 days of judicial custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

