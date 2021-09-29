Driver films female police officer bathing, threatens to upload video footage

In Madhya Pradesh, a shocking video of a female police officer taking a bath has come to light. The driver of the female police officer has been charged with making the video. The accused is a police constable and a case has been registered against him at Bhopal police station. This driver is now absconding.

The Bhopal Police Crime Branch has registered a case against a police constable for allegedly taking a video of a female police officer taking a bath and trying to blackmail her. The accused constable's name is Bhupendra Singh. Bhupendra was the driver of a female police officer.

The female officer said in her complaint that someone appeared to be making a video while she was taking bath. The incident took place on September 22. The female officer saw a mobile camera under the bathroom door. The driver had fled the scene as soon as she came out.

The woman officer said that on September 26, the driver came to her house and demanded Rs 5 lakh. He threatened to defame her on social media if she did not do so. The woman officer contacted the SP headquarters, after which the case was moved to the city's crime branch. The accused is currently absconding and is said to have tried to contact the crime branch.