Drone Federation of India organises all-Indian drone light show at IIT Delhi

Drone Federation of India organised an all-Indian drone light show in association with BotLab Dynamics on Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. A swarm of 80 indigenously built drones took off for the show.

"And the moment is here. You're looking at a swarm of 80 indigenously built drones by BotLab Dynamics taking off, and forming incredible shapes tonight," the Drone Federation of India informed in a tweet.

Among the various formations at the light show, the most notable ones were a DNA structure, cylindrical cone, the Indian flag and a 'Thank U' formation for honouring the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is retiring by September end.

Taking to Twitter, the federation shared an image of the 'showstopping formation', and said, "And the showstopping formation of the evening is here! The Indian flag held up all high with all indigenously built drones. We are now ready to take over the Indian skies."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor