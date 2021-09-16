Drug peddler held with 21 kg cannabis in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Police's Anti-Drug Task Force on Thursday arrested a drug peddler for allegedly peddling drugs into the state from other states, as per police. The accused identified as Naurangi is a resident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested from Harrawala, Dehradun while carrying 21 kilograms of Cannabis worth Rs 12 lakhs in the market in an Agra Depot bus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor