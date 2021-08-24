Dry fruits prices surge as imports from Afghanistan disrupted

Amid the crisis in Afghanistan, prices of dry fruits in Kanpur witnessed a surge as imports from Afghanistan has been disrupted.

Speaking to ANI, Vice president of Nayaganj dry fruits market, Alankar Omar said, "It is true that the prices of dry fruits here have increased as imports from Afghanistan have been disrupted."

"We know a bit about the crisis of that country. We import pistachio, almond, fig, dried apricots from Afghanistan. The prices have increased by almost 15-20 per cent," he added.

A customer said, "I came here to buy dry fruits for my family. I can observe that the prices of these products have increased. I hope that the crisis in that country gets resolved soon."

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated after the Taliban took control over the capital city Kabul last week. In the build-up to the August 31 deadline, the Taliban has managed to seize the majority of the territory and key border crossings.

The terrorist outfit, Taliban seized power after President Ashraf Ghani left the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

( With inputs from ANI )

