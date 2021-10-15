Durga Puja: Mixed response to ban on public immersion of Durga Puja idols

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order to prohibit people from immersing Durga Puja idols at public places has evoked mixed response in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Amarnath, a devotee said, "I know that immersion of idols pollute river polluted but the government should also think about the religion. It is our religion and all the devotees need to perform rituals at Yamuna Ghat."

He further said that the government should do some alternate arrangements for the devotees.

However, some devotees have supported the decision and said that people should celebrate the festival as per guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will follow the law. Last year also, the government prohibited the immersion of idols at public places and told the public to create ponds for immersing idols. This year also, we will follow the guidelines," another devotee outside Kali Mandir said.

The Secretary of Kali Mandir Society also said that the society will follow the guidelines issued by the government and immerse the Goddess Durga idol in small ponds.

Earlier on Wednesday, the order issued by the committee stated that idol immersion at public places can attract a fine of Rs 50,000.

The immersion has been banned at public places including the Yamuna River or any other water body, ponds or ghats.

The Delhi pollution body directed the general public, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), and Pooja Samitis that the idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket or a container.

It further stated that the worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper), etc. should be removed before immersion of idols and may be collected separately for disposal manner or in an environmental safe handing over to the door to door waste collection vehicle.

The Committee also directed municipal authorities and Delhi Police to ensure strict checks on the entry of vehicles or goods carriers entering into the national capital carrying prohibited idols as its cargo.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor