DUSU moves HC against Delhi University decision to consider only class 12 marks for admission

DUSU has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside a clause of Delhi University Admission Bulletin, according to which, the university would consider only Class 12 marks for the admission of students from Kerala state board.

DUSU urged the Delhi High Court to set aside clause 2.1.3.3 of the Admission Bulletin issued by DU saying it is manifestly arbitrary and illegal in the eyes of law.

In his petition filed through advocate Ashish Dixit, DUSU has also sought to set aside the decision of DU relating to only considering marks of class 12 for admission conveyed to colleges under university via email dated October 4, 2021.

DUSU has also sought an appropriate direction to the DU to take into consideration the consolidated marks for admission in cases where state board has given consolidated mark sheet as was the previous policy.

In terms of the consistent policy, certain State Boards including Directorate of General Education (Higher Secondary Wing), Government of Kerela gives combined marks of both XI and XII standard on the mark sheets. The policy explicitly states that to determine the grades of student the combined marks of both XI and XII shall be considered.

DU for several years correspondingly incorporated provision in Admission Bulletin stating that in cases where State Boards publish marks of both XI and XII standard, the merit of the students shall be determined on the basis of such consolidated mark sheets.

According to the petition, DU has unilaterally and arbitrarily decided in its admission process of 2021-2022 that students would only be required to fill marks of XII standard, but when the admissions began for the sessions 2021-2022, the colleges raised and conveyed objection with regard to mark sheets containing marks of both XI and XII. The DU initially directed that such cases be kept on hold, but, within few hours, the admissions office of DU circulated email to colleges asserting that Admission Advisory Committee has decided that only marks of XII standard shall be considered, the petitioner submitted.

"It is pertinent to mention that State Boards declared results in accordance with long-standing policy which was notified for the examinations conducted for academic session 2020-2021. This unilateral and arbitrary decision of the Respondent No. 2 (DU) has prejudiced and caused grave loss to innumerable students. The Petitioner gave representation and met the highest officers of Respondent No. 2 but they have not acted in any manner for the welfare of students, " said the petitioner.

The petitioner union said that due to this approach of DU, several students have been denied their legitimate right of securing admission to the colleges despite scoring exceptional marks and these actions of the University have violated fundamental rights of students guaranteed under Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India.

The petition is likely to be heard next week.

( With inputs from ANI )

