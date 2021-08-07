Earphone explosion kills man in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyone's life. Nowadays people cannot live with out their earphones. In a shocking incident, an earphone blast took place when a man was listening to songs. After this, blood started flowing from the young man's ear and succumbed to the injuries. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

According to the information received, the incident took place in Udaipuria village in Jaipur district of Rajasthan. The young man was wearing earphones to listen to songs. Meanwhile, the speaker of the earphone exploded. The 28-year-old's name is Rakesh Nagar. The explosion of the earphones also caused a loud noise. Blood started flowing from Rakesh's ears. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rakesh Nagar was married in February this year. His sudden death has come as a shock to his family. He was also home alone when the incident happened. It is learned that Rakesh was also preparing for a competitive exam. According to the doctor, the earphones exploded in his ears, due to the loud noise. The young man suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the process. The explosion of earphones in this way has created an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the people.