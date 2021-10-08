Earthquake oF 3.8 magnitude hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred in the Leh district of Ladakh on Friday, as per the National Center of Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-10-2021, 00:31:12 IST, Lat: 34.95 & Long: 79.61, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 206 km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India," said National Center of Seismology in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

