Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Leh

By ANI | Published: September 13, 2021 10:11 AM2021-09-13T10:11:11+5:302021-09-13T10:20:07+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Leh's Alchi on Monday, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt in 89 kilometres of SW of Alchi at 9:16 am on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 13-09-2021, 09:16:46 IST, Lat: 33.65 and Long: 76.50, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km SW of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

