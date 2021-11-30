Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Laddakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
