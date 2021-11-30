Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

