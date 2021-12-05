Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 06:28 AM2021-12-05T06:28:04+5:302021-12-05T06:35:02+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 and Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

