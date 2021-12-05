Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal
By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 06:28 AM2021-12-05T06:28:04+5:302021-12-05T06:35:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 and Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app