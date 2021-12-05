Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 and Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

