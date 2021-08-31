Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 00.24 am on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 116 kilometres southeast of Port Blair.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 31-08-2021, 00:24:50 IST, Lat: 10.86 & Long: 93.46, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 116km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

