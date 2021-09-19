Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas along LAC in Arunanchal Pradesh

Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited forward areas along with the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

He also reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

( With inputs from ANI )

