ED arrests IREO Group's Vice-Chairman Lalit Goyal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of real estate group IREO, Lalit Goyal, in connection with a money-laundering probe, officials said on Tuesday.

The businessman was arrested following several rounds of questioning with him at ED's Chandigarh branch for the last four days.

He has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency. He will be produced before a local court for seeking his remand.

Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities last Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on the basis of an ED lookout circular against him.

Goyal was detained at Delhi Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to the ED.

"Goyal is being questioned at ED Chandigarh branch and his statement is being recorded by the investigators in a case of money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," said an ED official.

Earlier, Goyal's name had also appeared in Pandora Papers.

A lookout circular was issued against Goyal in a case registered at Chandigarh.

IREO has been under investigation since 2010 over a case involving the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

( With inputs from ANI )

