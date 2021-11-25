ED attaches immovable assets worth Rs 3.75 cr belonging to Saeed Khan

Published: November 25, 2021 08:07 PM

The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, attached the immovable assets worth Rs 3.75 crores belonging to Saeed Khan, who had illegally siphoned off the funds from Mahila Utkarsha Pratisthan.

"ED has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs. 3.75 Crore belonging to Saeed khan, who had illegally siphoned off the funds from Mahila Utkarsha Pratisthan (section 8 company)," ED said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Saeed Khan was arrested by the ED on September 28. The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company.

( With inputs from ANI )

