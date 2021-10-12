Edakkara Naxal training camp case: NIA conducts raids at 20 places in Kerala, Karnataka, TN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 20 locations across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the Edakkara case pertaining to a conspiracy by CPI (Maoist) members.

The case mentions that Naxals in September 2016 had conducted a training camp, which included arms training, flag hoisting, and study classes in connection with the formation day of CPI (Maoist) in a forest three km away from the Nilambur forest area.

The NIA took over the case on August 20 this year from Kerala STF and re-registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 following the Ministry of Home Affairs order dated August 19, 2021.

The case was initially registered at the Edakkara police station in Kerala's Malappuram district on September 30, 2017, against 19 Naxal cadres.

The case was later transferred to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Kerala on April 21 last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor